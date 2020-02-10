Columbus Health and Rehab earns Five-Star Quality Rating

Columbus Health and Rehab, a member of the Mission Health family of healthcare communities, announced that they have earned a Five-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the fourth time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is Medicare’s highest rating for skilled nursing facilities and recognizes quality of care and services. The overall Five-Star Rating of the community is determined by meeting Medicare’s criteria in the categories of Health Inspections, Staffing, and Quality Measures. Senior care facilities with Five-Stars are recognized as providing above-average quality care.

“We are very pleased and proud to have earned this distinction,” said Columbus Health and Rehab Administrator, Sue Herron. “Our entire staff worked hard to meet all of the requirements needed to achieve this rating. It’s wonderful to see their dedication recognized by CMS.”