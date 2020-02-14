Columbus Health and Rehab found to be deficiency free

Columbus Health and Rehab, a member of the Mission Health family of healthcare communities, announced they have been recognized as deficiency free by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the second year in a row.

In order to be categorized as deficiency free, the community had to meet all 180 state and federal compliance standards and nursing facility regulations on a continuous basis. The Office of Regulatory Services inspects a facility unannounced for up to four days. The regulations are designed to define the care and protect the residents of nursing facilities. With nearly 16,000 nursing facilities nationwide with an average of 5.9 deficiencies on standard surveys, only about 3 percent achieve zero deficiencies.

“We are very pleased and proud to have earned this distinction for the second year in a row,” said Columbus Health and Rehab Administrator Sue Herron. “We strive to not only focus on best practices but take them to the next level and our entire staff worked hard to meet all of the requirements needed to achieve zero deficiency. It’s wonderful to see their dedication recognized by CMS. We look forward to continuing our dedicated team effort to enhancing the lives of our residents and delivering quality care.”