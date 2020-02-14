Columbus Health and Rehab found to be deficiency free

Columbus Health and Rehab, a member of the Mission Health family of healthcare communities, announced they have been recognized as deficiency free by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the second year in a row.
In order to be categorized as deficiency free, the community had to meet all 180 state and federal compliance standards and nursing facility regulations on a continuous basis. The Office of Regulatory Services inspects a facility unannounced for up to four days. The regulations are designed to define the care and protect the residents of nursing facilities. With nearly 16,000 nursing facilities nationwide with an average of 5.9 deficiencies on standard surveys, only about 3 percent achieve zero deficiencies.
You have free articles remaining.
“We are very pleased and proud to have earned this distinction for the second year in a row,” said Columbus Health and Rehab Administrator Sue Herron. “We strive to not only focus on best practices but take them to the next level and our entire staff worked hard to meet all of the requirements needed to achieve zero deficiency. It’s wonderful to see their dedication recognized by CMS. We look forward to continuing our dedicated team effort to enhancing the lives of our residents and delivering quality care.”
Nursing homes, which include Skilled Nursing Facilities and Nursing Facilities are required to be in compliance with Federal requirements to receive payment under the Medicare or Medicaid programs. Each of the 50 States, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia has an agency that conducts on-site surveys for CMS to determine whether nursing homes are complying with Federal requirements. Surveys are conducted on a 9 to 15-month cycle with a statewide average of 12 months.
Columbus Health and Rehab offers a full range of services including 24/7 comprehensive rehabilitative services and long-term care with a focus on wellness and an enriched quality of life for residents. They are one of 43 Mission Health regional healthcare communities that collectively provide care for over 2,000 seniors in five states. For more information, call (920) 623-2520 or visit ColumbusHealthandRehab.com.
Based in Tampa, Florida, Mission Health Communities LLC is a premier provider of Senior Living and Skilled Rehabilitation communities that manages and operates independent senior living, assisted living, short-stay rehabilitation and skilled nursing communities in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Mission Health is dedicated to providing quality care with a focus on helping patients and residents enjoy healthy, fulfilling lives.