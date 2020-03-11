Columbus hears from residents; plan to make some tax adjustments to Hibbard Street work

Columbus has a tiered schedule to allow residents time to make assessment payments. For instance, if a resident is assessed $1-$1,999, they have up to five years to pay off the assessment, interest included. In Maier’s case, with a bill of more than $8,000, he would have 15 years to pay it off.

“We don’t have an interest rate yet because we haven’t gone out to bonding” said City Engineer Jason Lietha. “But we should be able to secure a favorable interest rate.”

Council members Ian Gray and Katie Ryan debated whether to assess specific properties. Gray, against taxing residents for sidewalks since the project was proposed, said some homeowner lots are large and will be assessed at a higher rate.

“They should get some type of credit back to them in a logical manner,” Gray said.

Ryan said it wouldn’t be fair to assess those properties at a lesser amount. Residents would be responsible for maintaining the sidewalks, including snow and ice removal in the winter.

“I feel like we need to maintain consistency through this,” Ryan said. “I don’t know of any other way to do it.”