Columbus hears from residents; plan to make some tax adjustments to Hibbard Street work

After hearing from residents, and making a few accommodations, the city of Columbus expects to move forward with reconstruction projects along Hibbard and Turner streets.
The Committee of the Whole held a special meeting and public hearing March 10 at City Hall to discuss preliminary assessments for the street work and utility improvements. City Attorney Paul Johnson plans to edit a draft of the assessment resolution to include changes from Tuesday’s meeting. Johnson will present the changes at the March 16 Committee of the Whole meeting. The City Council will review the resolution and likely approve final assessments at its April 6 session.
Most Hibbard residents, while in favor of street improvements, are steadfastly opposed to adding sidewalks to the project.
At the March 10 meeting, residents still voiced concerns about sidewalks but also other possible assessments regarding utilities. The proposed project would widen the street a few feet on each side to allow for curb and gutter installation. Expanding the street will likely reduce frontage for several properties. Homeowners are upset that widening the roadway will pose a negative impact on their property values.
Justin Maier, a resident at 660 Hibbard St., said his current assessment stands at more than $8,000.
“That is a lot for our family to afford,” Maier said.
Columbus has a tiered schedule to allow residents time to make assessment payments. For instance, if a resident is assessed $1-$1,999, they have up to five years to pay off the assessment, interest included. In Maier’s case, with a bill of more than $8,000, he would have 15 years to pay it off.
“We don’t have an interest rate yet because we haven’t gone out to bonding” said City Engineer Jason Lietha. “But we should be able to secure a favorable interest rate.”
Council members Ian Gray and Katie Ryan debated whether to assess specific properties. Gray, against taxing residents for sidewalks since the project was proposed, said some homeowner lots are large and will be assessed at a higher rate.
“They should get some type of credit back to them in a logical manner,” Gray said.
Ryan said it wouldn’t be fair to assess those properties at a lesser amount. Residents would be responsible for maintaining the sidewalks, including snow and ice removal in the winter.
“I feel like we need to maintain consistency through this,” Ryan said. “I don’t know of any other way to do it.”
Gray argued it’s not a normal project and it would be difficult to maintain assessment consistency due to Hibbard’s somewhat unique layout.
“Some of these homes have huge lots; I don’t think it’s fair,” Gray said.
Overall, seven properties are in consideration to receive special assessment fee reductions. In previous meetings, residents claimed the city didn’t provide proper notice for the street work. Mayor Mike Thom believes the city did, but also thinks it could improve its notification plan.
Thom said homeowners will have more than a year’s notice to start making assessment payments. If the resolution is approved, the first payment would be scheduled for Nov. 1, 2021.
According to Lietha, crews will begin work the second week of May depending on spring weather. The project is slated for completion by the end of October.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.