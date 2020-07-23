Columbus' Hibbard Street project set to begin in early August

In other business, the following mayoral appointments of citizens to boards, committees and commissions were agreed upon: Andrew Traxler, zoning board of appeals (3 year term); Michelle Wallace, parks and recreation advisory board (3 year term); Jason Theilen, plan commission (3 year term); Lori Hackman, community and development authority (filling a vacant seat that expires 2023); and Andrew Traxler, Columbus cable commission (3 year term).

The council approved selling the fire department’s 1991 Ford rescue truck that is no longer in operation.

Since there was no interest from other departments in the truck, it will be put on an online auction with Wisconsin Surplus. Fire Chief Randy Koehn said the truck will carry a minimum bid of $8,000.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to equip a new rescue truck, of which a little more than $10,000 is needed for loose goods.

Two budgeted items got the go ahead from council members. Carrico Aquatics water management agreement was renewed. Columbus Aquatics Director Amy Jo Meyers said there were no changes in the contract. Approval was also given for final roof repair at the Waste Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $89,430.