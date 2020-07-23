Columbus' Hibbard Street project set to begin in early August

Columbus Common Council took action on the funding of the Hibbard Street project and related storm water improvements at its Tuesday night meeting.
Greg Johnson of Ehlers Public Finance Advisors gave a presentation to those present at city hall and viewers online regarding the sale of $1,150,000 general obligation promissory notes, series 2020B.
The notes were sold Tuesday morning. A total of five bids were submitted and the winning bid came from Bankers’ Bank of Madison. When comparing the lowest to highest bid, the interest difference totaled $14,605.
In summarizing the sale results, Johnson noted the total interest and principal is $55,716 less than the pre-sale estimate. The notes mature in April 2029.
Columbus’ A1 credit rating was affirmed by Moody’s Investors Service, which stated the city has “stable financial operations with healthy reserves, solid resident income levels with employment opportunities in nearby Madison, and a modest pension burden. These strengths are balanced against a modest tax base and above average debt burden.”
Following the presentation, the council unanimously approved the resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of the sewerage system revenue notes associated with Hibbard Street’s reconstruction and second ward creek project.
In other business, the following mayoral appointments of citizens to boards, committees and commissions were agreed upon: Andrew Traxler, zoning board of appeals (3 year term); Michelle Wallace, parks and recreation advisory board (3 year term); Jason Theilen, plan commission (3 year term); Lori Hackman, community and development authority (filling a vacant seat that expires 2023); and Andrew Traxler, Columbus cable commission (3 year term).
The council approved selling the fire department’s 1991 Ford rescue truck that is no longer in operation.
Since there was no interest from other departments in the truck, it will be put on an online auction with Wisconsin Surplus. Fire Chief Randy Koehn said the truck will carry a minimum bid of $8,000.
Proceeds from the sale will be used to equip a new rescue truck, of which a little more than $10,000 is needed for loose goods.
Two budgeted items got the go ahead from council members. Carrico Aquatics water management agreement was renewed. Columbus Aquatics Director Amy Jo Meyers said there were no changes in the contract. Approval was also given for final roof repair at the Waste Water Treatment Plant in the amount of $89,430.
City Administrator Kyle Ellefson reported that Bob Geenen, the city’s new finance director, started in the position last week.
He also mentioned that he was notified construction on Hibbard Street will tentatively begin Aug. 3 with tree removal and residents should see traditional construction equipment moving in Aug. 10.
Before the meeting adjourned, council member Katie Ryan welcomed and thanked new member Pete Adams for joining the council. She also welcomed Kyle Ellefson and family to the community as they moved to town over the weekend.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.