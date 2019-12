The Columbus High School band and choir programs will be presenting their Winter Concert Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Columbus High School gym. The Concert Choir, Treble Choir and Symphonic Band will be performing. As an added bonus the Band and Choirs will combine to perform the final selection for the evening. The CHS music department encourages the community to come out and support local students for their final concert of 2019.