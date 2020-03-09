Columbus High School Band hosting fundraiser
051119-jrnl-news-concert-gallery-12

Columbus High School band members, left to right, Nathaniel Koehler and Jacob Wallace hit all the right notes while Isaac Monday and Elizabeth Giese perform in the background.

 Kevin Damask, Columbus Journal

The Columbus High School Band and Music Booster Club is holding a fundraiser on Sunday, March 15, at Columbus High School starting at 1:30 p.m. High school students in band and choir will showcase their talents to the public for free.

A 50/50 raffle, baked items and refreshments will be sold in the commons area, sponsored by the Columbus Lion’s Club, with all proceeds going to the Booster Club.

Show your support to these talented group of young adults on Sunday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m.

