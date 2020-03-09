Columbus High School Band hosting fundraiser

The Columbus High School Band and Music Booster Club is holding a fundraiser on Sunday, March 15, at Columbus High School starting at 1:30 p.m. High school students in band and choir will showcase their talents to the public for free.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 50/50 raffle, baked items and refreshments will be sold in the commons area, sponsored by the Columbus Lion’s Club, with all proceeds going to the Booster Club.

Show your support to these talented group of young adults on Sunday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m.