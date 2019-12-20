Columbus High School celebrates holidays with Winter Concert
Columbus High School celebrates holidays with Winter Concert

The Columbus High School music department entertained the community with its annual Winter Concert Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the CHS gym.

The choir, under direction of Tim Emery, performed several holiday classics, while the band, led by Director Tim Meinholz, filled the gym with sweet symphonic sounds.

Tuesday’s show concluded another successful year for the music department. CHS musicians return to the stage Jan. 18 with a jazz cabaret show at Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion.

