Columbus High School FFA students attend Wisconsin Farm Bureau Forum

More than 180 high school juniors from across Wisconsin attended Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s FFA Farm Forum in Wisconsin Rapids, February 21-22, including Columbus students Garret Baerwolf, Jordan Prosser and Hannah Dahl.

“It is incredible to see so many young people gathered together with a passion for agriculture and a desire to learn,” said WFBF President Joe Bragger. “FFA Farm Forum is a great partnership between Wisconsin Farm Bureau and Wisconsin FFA. We know leadership development through FFA is second to none and we are excited to host this conference for our future agricultural leaders.”

During the two-day event at Hotel Mead in Wisconsin Rapids, FFA members attended workshops on post-secondary opportunities focusing on learning more about farming and Wisconsin’s agricultural community.

Joining WFBF President Bragger as keynote speakers at the event were Mid-West Farm Report broadcaster Reba McClone and Fond du Lac County Farm Bureau member Nate Zimdars.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation sponsors FFA Farm Forum in cooperation with the Wisconsin Association of FFA. This year’s FFA Farm Forum marks the 48th time the event has been hosted for Wisconsin youth.