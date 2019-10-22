{{featured_button_text}}
The Columbus High School Choir joins the CHS band to perform its finale at the Winter Concert Dec. 18, 2018 at the CHS gym.

 Kevin Damask, Columbus Journal

The Columbus 6-12 Fall Choir Concert is Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Columbus High School Gymnasium. The concert is under the direction of 6-12 Choir Teacher Tim Emery. For more information, contact Emery at temery@columbus.k12.wi.us.

