The Columbus 6-12 Fall Choir Concert is Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Columbus High School Gymnasium. The concert is under the direction of 6-12 Choir Teacher Tim Emery. For more information, contact Emery at temery@columbus.k12.wi.us.
