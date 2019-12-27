Columbus High School hosting 'red hot' Jazz Cabaret show

The Columbus High School Music Department will be presenting the “red hot” Columbus High School 2020 Jazz Cabaret Saturday, Jan. 18 in the Columbus Fireman’s Park Pavilion. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the cabaret starting at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy performances by the Columbus High School Jazz Lab I, Jazz Lab II and La Voce groups as well as a guest performance by active music clinician, trumpet player and retired band director Bruce Hering.

The menu consists of sirloin beef tips with mushrooms, parmesan chicken breast with marinara sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, tossed salad, fresh fruit, rolls, coffee, water and homemade dessert. A vegetarian option is available.

“Boosters Bar” will be offering spirit-free specialty drinks and snacks for purchase from 6-9 p.m. (cash or credit). There will also be wonderful silent auction baskets available for bidding.

Dinner and show tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance. Concert-only tickets may be purchased for $8 in advance or at the door on the night of the event. Order your dinner and show tickets from any high school jazz band student, Tim Meinholz at 920-623-5956 x3117 or Melody Tadych at 608-338-8443 by Jan. 3.

This event is open to the community and is a great night of entertainment by local talent. All proceeds go to support the Columbus High School music department.