Columbus High School Jazz Cabaret perform 'red hot' show

This event was a great night of entertainment led by Tim Meinholz, Director of Bands and Tim Emery, Vocal Director. Music was performed by the Columbus High School Jazz Combo, Jazz Lab 1 and Jazz Lab 2 as well as a choral piece by La Voce. Special guest Bruce Hering enhanced the performance by sharing his experience and talents as a trumpet player while playing with Jazz Lab 1. Hering is an active music clinician, trumpet player and retired band director.

A wonderful meal was provided by Glenn's Market and the Music Boosters offered beverages and snacks at the Booster Bar. There were also auction raffle baskets with all funds going to the Music Boosters to continue to offer support to the entire Columbus Music program. The music department thanks the CHS staff and administration, Columbus Music Boosters, Community of Columbus, P