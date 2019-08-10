The Columbus High Marching Cardinals have been hard at work preparing for the coming fall competitive marching arts season. Since July 15, students have been attending rehearsals throughout July and August to prepare their new show.
The Marching Cardinals will be debuting its 2019 show on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. on the high school football field located at Fireman’s Park. All are welcome to come and enjoy the performance free of charge. Please stop out and support your Marching Cardinals as they kick off their season.
New era for band
A new era in the marching program begins this year as the CHS Marching Cardinals are now a co-curricular activity, similar to a fall athletic team. All rehearsals are now required to be outside of school time. This creates a unique situation as the band will be rehearsing on one or two weeknights per week from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm. This is due to facility availability as well as athletic conflicts.
“Most of our students are involved with athletics as well and we want to be able to cater to this. In small schools like Columbus, we need to have students participate in multiple activities for them to be successful,” said Tim Meinholz, Director of Bands at Columbus High School. In addition, the band will have a four-hour rehearsal on either Saturday or Sunday afternoons, opposite the days of their competitions.
Music, drill movements, as well as choreography, are essential elements to the performance. Basic styles of movement and body motion are being stressed as well as the performance of the music. Members have to memorize the full musical book and coordinate it with the drill moves.
“I can’t think of another activity that multitasks as much as performing a competitive show,” said Meinholz. “Members must march, watch where they are going, play the music, listen to how they fit in with the other parts, tune to others while playing, anticipate the next move, know the choreography, breathe correctly, attack each note correctly, check their spot and how it fits into the form, be sure to play towards the audience, know when to play loud, when to play soft, keep their feet in time with the music, keep the music together with the other parts, and project to the audience aesthetically.”
The members are very excited to present the show “That One Place On The Field.” As described in its title the concept is focused on one area of the field that will cause members who are near it to change from what the rest of the ensemble is doing to give focus on it.
The Marching Cardinals are hoping to improve on their third place finish at the WSMA State Marching Band Championships last fall. The percussion section is attempting to defend their best percussion award as well.
Jacob Hammer is the middle school band director and a product of the Columbus High School music program.
“He never really left! As soon as he graduated high school he became part of our staff. This went on all through college and his first two years in the Madison Metropolitan School District. We were fortunate to have him come back to Columbus to join the music department,” said Meinholz.
Jacob Hammer is joined by his wife and Deforest High School vocal director, Cortney Hammer. Mrs. Hammer is the visual director for the marching band. Another product of the Columbus High School music program, Cortney has been working with the group in many different degrees over the past years. Her expertise in the visual aspect of the marching arts has grown immensely during her tenure with the group. She has shown a great deal of creativity matching the music’s finer details with choreography.
Stephan Cherek has been with the Columbus Marching Cardinals for five years. He has established a great rapport with the percussionists as their coordinator. Though he is a paid member of the marching staff, Cherek has volunteered countless hours during the school year, coming in evenings to give free lessons to the students at Columbus. Last year he donated his time to work with the percussion ensembles for District Solo and Ensemble contest. Both of the groups earned performances at the state level.
Ms. Koster has a large amount of experience with color guards. She has been affiliated with high school, college and drum corps level guards as well as winter guards. She is also a competitive ballroom dancer. Her expertise is in flag and weaponry (rifle, sabre, etc.) and she is bringing back her skills to the Cardinal Guard.
Drill writer, Andy Brady has been writing for the Marching Cardinals since 2006. He is a highly sought after clinician, visual designer and marching coordinator. Mr. Brady has written for many bands at all levels including drum corps. His style is great for smaller bands being simple and very effective.
“It’s an advantage to our students to have all staff members return. It creates consistency and comfortability for the students of the organization. Expectations are already understood,” said Meinholz.
The Columbus Marching Cardinals have been a foundation for the city of Columbus as one of the most visible organizations from the school in our community. Their performances at the Homecoming Parade, home football games, the Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony and the Independence Day Parade in Columbus have been staples for many years. Not to mention the program’s musical outreach throughout the school year.
