Columbus High School principal hired
The Columbus School Board approved hiring Jonathan Rouse during its school board meeting on Monday.

Rouse is replacing Tom Fischer who is leaving at the end of the month. Rouse will begin in his new role on July 1.

Rouse earned a bachelors of arts degree at Edgewood College in Madison and his master's in educational leadership at National Louis University in Chicago. He recently served in the Monona Grove School District as curriculum coordinator and as principal at Riverside Middle School in the Watertown School District and was previously an assistant principal for Sun Prairie High School.

According to a press release from the Columbus School District, Rouse is a leader who believes that bringing individual strengths together and working as a collaborative team greatly improves educational outcomes in a school setting.

"I am confident that we can create a high school that serves each and every student well," Rouse said in the press release.

