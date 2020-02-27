Columbus High School principal's absence concerns parents, raises questions

Parents in the Columbus School District are concerned with the recent absence of the high school principal and frustrated with the district’s lack of communication and transparency concerning the issue.

CHS Principal Tom Fischer was scheduled to be at the Special Olympics Polar Plunge event Feb. 15 in Madison. Fischer told students and staff if they raised at least $25,000, he would plunge; they raised more than $28,000. However, Fischer did not attend. He was present Feb. 14 for a plunge pep rally at the high school.

According to school staff, Fischer was not at the school Feb. 17 to 21, but has since returned. Fischer did not respond to an email sent to his work account seeking comment Thursday morning.

Fischer was hired by the district last summer and began his tenure July 1, 2019. Based on Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction records, Fischer’s license was considered invalid after June 30, 2019.

According to the DPI, Fischer applied to renew his educator’s license Feb. 15, 2020. While he had a lifetime license, educators must submit background information every year to keep up with DPI requirements.

