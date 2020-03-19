Columbus High School Principal Tom Fischer requests resignation

For the second time in less than two years, Columbus High School will be looking for a new leader.

According to Columbus School District, CHS Principal Tom Fischer will resign at the scheduled end of the school year, June 30.

Fischer’s resignation is pending school board approval. The board was scheduled to vote on the resignation request at a special March 19 meeting at the district office.

Fischer came to CHS last summer, replacing Loren Glasbrenner, who served as interim principal for a few months. Glasbrenner, the current Columbus intermediate and middle school principal, stepped in to lead the school after Jake Ekern abruptly resigned in February 2019. Glasbrenner also plans to leave at the end of the school year for a superintendent position at River Valley.

Fischer’s absence from school activities for a week in February drew concerns from Columbus parents. It was unclear why he wasn’t in school and parents reportedly weren’t getting answers from the district. The principal didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on his absence. Following a meeting Feb. 21, Superintendent Annette Deuman told the Columbus Journal Fischer’s situation was “a personnel matter.”