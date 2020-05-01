Columbus High School recognizes seniors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus High School Seniors left on March 13 as classes in the Columbus School District were cancelled on March 15.

To recognize seniors, the district developed ways to demonstrate appreciation for students academic accomplishments. The scholarship awards will be held virtually on the original date of May 13. The district will participate in the National Phenomenon of “Be the Light” campaign by turning on stadium lights for 20 minutes beginning at 8:20 p.m., May 1, and continuing every Friday through the month of May. The scoreboard will display the score as 20-20 in honor of this year’s graduating class. Down and distance will be 4th-and-19, signifying COVID-19 is on its final down. Officials have encouraged supporters to drive by stadiums or by turning on outside lights at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes.

Every day on the Columbus School District Facebook page, senior pictures and future plans are being uploaded. The district, Cardinal Embroidery and the approval of the city of Columbus, will design and purchase senior banners to be placed along Highway 73, Park Ave. Families who have agreed to their student’s image placed on the CHS banner will be displayed in recognition of the 13 years of commitment and the months lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The banners are currently in production and will begin going up the first week in May.