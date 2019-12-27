Columbus High School students hope to raise $52,000 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

“He is a super sweet little boy,” Hanna said.

In recent weeks, the girls met with several local children who have either survived or are still battling cancer. Raley said meeting the children showed how cancer can impact many lives in a small community.

“Every dollar raised really does help,” Hanna said.

According to LLS, since 2017, the organization has funded 47 of 55 cancer treatment programs approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Raley said some of those treatments started as blood cancer drugs but are currently being applied to 24 other cancers and disease treatments.

“I believe that’s why my dad is still with us today,” Raley said.

Raley was told her dad had testicular cancer while in middle school. Dan Raley fought his battle for two years and his cancer is now in remission. Raley said her dad “kicked cancer’s butt.”

“It was very hard on our family for two years,” Raley said. “A lot of people don’t have the awareness of how it does affect families and how hard it is to pay for bills and support your children and your wife or husband while trying to make life as normal as possible.”