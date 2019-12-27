Columbus High School students hope to raise $52,000 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Columbus High School students Taylor Raley and Gretta Hanna have personally felt the effects of cancer in their young lives.
Raley’s father, Dan, battled a cancer scare in the past few years and Gretta’s grandmother also survived a battle. Cancer has gripped the lives of people close to them. That’s why the CHS sophomores are so passionate about raising funds to fight the disease and hopefully bring an end to cancer within their lifetimes.
Hanna and Raley have an ambitious goal, to raise $52,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Beginning Jan. 18, the students will have seven weeks to reach the fundraising mark, but they’re confident they will get there.
In the past couple weeks, Raley and Hanna have visited local businesses and organizations, requesting help with the fundraiser. Businesses in Columbus and Fall River are displaying blood drop stickers to raise awareness and encourage patrons to donate. On Feb. 1, Hanna and Raley will host the Bowling for Blood fundraiser at Fast Lanes in Columbus. The event includes three raffle drawings with prize payouts. For pre-registration, call 414-750-3425. The event will also include a Super Bowl squares game where participants can bet money on the score of the big game Feb. 2.
Also, on Jan. 18, at the Kendra Scott store in the Madison Hilldale Shopping Center, the students are accepting donations from 1-3 p.m. Raley said they’re also hoping to have a fundraiser at the Old Rock Saloon near Columbus that would feature the band Quick and Painless.
“They played at SummerFest last year and are a great group of high school students,” Raley said.
The CHS students were selected for the fundraiser as part of the LLS Students of the Year campaign.
“I reached out to LLS because Gretta and I wanted to do a passion project for our business class,” Raley said. “We chose something we’re both interested in.”
Originally, the students were looking to raise a few hundred dollars and wanted LLS to be their beneficiary. But LLS liked their idea so much they put the girls in touch with liaison Annie Lewis and chose them for the campaign.
“It’s very rare candidates just fall into your lap,” Lewis said. “It was kind of like destiny.”
The Columbus students chose to raise $52,000 since last year’s Student of the Year, Middleton’s Ava Jambor, brought in $51,000.
“Gretta and I wanted to set the record and the pace; let’s go for $52,000,” Raley said. “We kind of just made it fun. It’s all going to a good cause and Ava has been supporting us the whole way.”
Jambor’s fundraising helped support Noah Sanger, a seven-year-old from Middleton diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at age four. Sanger was chosen as LLS’s Honored Patient Hero for 2019. He’s endured many doses of chemotherapy but is expected to have his last treatment in May of 2020 as the chemo is killing the bad cancer cells.
“He is a super sweet little boy,” Hanna said.
In recent weeks, the girls met with several local children who have either survived or are still battling cancer. Raley said meeting the children showed how cancer can impact many lives in a small community.
“Every dollar raised really does help,” Hanna said.
According to LLS, since 2017, the organization has funded 47 of 55 cancer treatment programs approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Raley said some of those treatments started as blood cancer drugs but are currently being applied to 24 other cancers and disease treatments.
“I believe that’s why my dad is still with us today,” Raley said.
Raley was told her dad had testicular cancer while in middle school. Dan Raley fought his battle for two years and his cancer is now in remission. Raley said her dad “kicked cancer’s butt.”
“It was very hard on our family for two years,” Raley said. “A lot of people don’t have the awareness of how it does affect families and how hard it is to pay for bills and support your children and your wife or husband while trying to make life as normal as possible.”
Raley said it was difficult for students at school to understand what she was going through. Fortunately, she could lean on close friend Hanna for support.
“Sometimes all you need is just someone to listen to you,” said Hanna, whose grandmother has been cancer-free for 19 years.
To learn more about the fundraiser or to help out, contact Raley at 920-484-8448 or Hanna at 920-344-8606 or send email to 22raleyt@students.columbus.k12.wi.us or 22hannag@students.columbus.k12.wi.us. Lewis can be reached at annie.lewis@lls.org.
“They’re incredible girls,” Lewis said. “They’ve really gone after this. It means a lot to them personally and they’re really fired up about this.”
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.