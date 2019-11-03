The Columbus High School WAM 2020 music group is holding a European Meal Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 9, 5-8 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Columbus. Enjoy silent auctions and a European themed meal encompassing dishes from all seven countries the students will perform in July 2020. The menu is: Lichtenstein—Ham and Bacon Soup (Hafalaab); Switzerland—Tossed Salad with Seasonal Fruit; Italy—Garlic Pasta w/Chicken; England—Bangers and Mash; France—Chocolate Mousse; Germany—Bee Sting Cake; Austria—Elderberry Spritzer.
Ticket prices are $25 for adults, children (4-12) $12, and under 3, free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at WAM2020.com or by calling Lori at 920-210-6789. Ten percent of ticket sales will be donated to the NIC Foundation in Columbus.
