The Columbus High School WAM 2020 group will be holding two brat fry lunches this weekend. The first will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Columbus Pick ‘n Save store, 210 Dix St., Columbus. The second will be held Sunday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Rechek's Foodpride at 609 N. Spring Street, Beaver Dam.
The WAM students are raising funds for the 2020 European Tour. Come out and support local talent and enjoy a delicious brat.
