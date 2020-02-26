Columbus High School students make final push for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

A pair of ambitious Columbus High School students are making a final push to raise much-needed funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Taylor Raley and Gretta Hanna, sophomore classmates at CHS, were selected for the LLS Student of the Year campaign in Wisconsin late last year. For the past several weeks, the two close friends have held fundraising events in the Columbus-Fall River area and have spoken to local organizations about the need for cancer research funds.

On Sunday, March 1, Hanna and Raley will host the LLS Student of the Year Trap Shoot at the North Bristol Sportsman Club, 7229 N. Greenway Rd., Sun Prairie. The event, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., will include food, raffles and a silent auction. The event includes both individual and team-style trap shooting. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Sunday. For pre-registration, contact Sara Hanna at shanna2@tds.net.

When Raley and Hanna started their Student of the Year campaign, they hoped to raise $52,000, exceeding last year’s top student fundraiser. Based on terms from LLS, Raley said the students must keep their current fundraising amount confidential.

“We are doing well, not quite our goal but all the money raised is going to a great cause and that’s all that matters,” Raley said.