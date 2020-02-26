Columbus High School students make final push for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

A pair of ambitious Columbus High School students are making a final push to raise much-needed funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Taylor Raley and Gretta Hanna, sophomore classmates at CHS, were selected for the LLS Student of the Year campaign in Wisconsin late last year. For the past several weeks, the two close friends have held fundraising events in the Columbus-Fall River area and have spoken to local organizations about the need for cancer research funds.
On Sunday, March 1, Hanna and Raley will host the LLS Student of the Year Trap Shoot at the North Bristol Sportsman Club, 7229 N. Greenway Rd., Sun Prairie. The event, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., will include food, raffles and a silent auction. The event includes both individual and team-style trap shooting. Registration opens at 9 a.m. Sunday. For pre-registration, contact Sara Hanna at shanna2@tds.net.
When Raley and Hanna started their Student of the Year campaign, they hoped to raise $52,000, exceeding last year’s top student fundraiser. Based on terms from LLS, Raley said the students must keep their current fundraising amount confidential.
“We are doing well, not quite our goal but all the money raised is going to a great cause and that’s all that matters,” Raley said.
For those wishing to help, there is still time. The students are hoping for a large turnout to Sunday’s trap-shooting event and the deadline is March 6 for online donations. Deadline for check donations is March 4 and can be mailed to: 6737 W. Washington Street, Suite 2100, Milwaukee, WI, 53214. Checks should be addressed to LLS and donors can put “Taylor or Gretta” or “Team Answer for Cancer” in the memo.
“People can chip in through online donations, checks or just coming to our final event,” Raley said.
Raley can be contacted directly at 920-484-8448, Hanna at 920-344-8606 or send email to 22raleyt@students.columbus.k12.wi.us or 22hannag@students.columbus.k12.wi.us.
Both Raley and Hanna have been affected by cancer in their young lives. Raley’s father and Hanna’s grandmother both survived battles with the deadly disease. In the past few months, the students have met several local children struggling with leukemia.
While a cancer diagnosis can seem dire, there is hope. Since 2017, LLS has funded 47 of 55 cancer treatment programs approved by the Food and Drug Administration. According to Raley, some of the treatments began as blood cancer drugs but are currently being applied to 24 other cancers and disease treatments.
“Every dollar raised really does help,” Hanna said in a December interview with the Columbus Journal.
Raley said support from the Columbus community has been invaluable as the students pursue their goal.
“Gretta and I cannot thank all of those enough who have supported us on this amazing seven-week journey,” Raley said. “Cancer sucks and it’s time it has ended.”
Last year’s Student of the Year, Ava Jambor from Middleton, raised $51,000. The CHS students are striving to surpass Jambor’s mark. Annie Lewis, a liaison with LLS, said in December Hanna and Taylor have “really gone after this. It means a lot to them personally and they’re really fired up about this.”
While it’s only a small part of LLS’s national fundraising effort, Hanna and Taylor are optimistic it will deliver more money for vital research.
“We hope to be the generation that ends cancer,” Raley said.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.