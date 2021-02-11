Columbus hires DPW director who is happy to be back home in Wisconsin

COLUMBUS – The city of Columbus has a new Department of Public Works director who is grateful to be back in Wisconsin after 20 years away from the state.

Dave Duernberger, who began Jan 19, was raised in Hartford and his wife was raised in Brown Dear.

“We are both Wisconsin natives and we left 20 years ago for job opportunities,” Duernberger said. “We both thought it was an opportune time to come back.”

Columbus Administrator Kyle Ellefson said former director Zach Navin left Sept. 25.

“Dave is a great addition to the city of Columbus team,” Ellefson said. “Based on his experience, I think he will bring new ideas to the table, help fine tune our operations, and develop more insight and information about the work that we do. Serving the community as Public Works Director can be incredibly challenging, but I believe Dave is ready to take this challenge on.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Duernberger said he has over 35 years of facility and operations experience with many being once in a lifetime opportunities.