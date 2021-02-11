Columbus hires DPW director who is happy to be back home in Wisconsin

COLUMBUS – The city of Columbus has a new Department of Public Works director who is grateful to be back in Wisconsin after 20 years away from the state.
Dave Duernberger, who began Jan 19, was raised in Hartford and his wife was raised in Brown Dear.
“We are both Wisconsin natives and we left 20 years ago for job opportunities,” Duernberger said. “We both thought it was an opportune time to come back.”
Columbus Administrator Kyle Ellefson said former director Zach Navin left Sept. 25.
“Dave is a great addition to the city of Columbus team,” Ellefson said. “Based on his experience, I think he will bring new ideas to the table, help fine tune our operations, and develop more insight and information about the work that we do. Serving the community as Public Works Director can be incredibly challenging, but I believe Dave is ready to take this challenge on.”
Duernberger said he has over 35 years of facility and operations experience with many being once in a lifetime opportunities.
“I was presented with the challenge of helping to open up Miller Park in Milwaukee,” Duernberger said. “That success led to me being recruited to help open Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. During that journey I had the good fortune to work five Super Bowls, a College Football National Championship, a Major League Soccer All-star game, many concerts too numerous to mention, and I would have hosted the NCAA Final Four, except that the pandemic forced it’s cancellation last year.”
There are many similarities with opening and operating large venues and running public works, Duernberger said.
“There is a lot of infrastructure to maintain, mechanical systems, buildings, fleet, landscaping, snow removal, etc.” Duernberger said.
Among the skills, Duernberger said he is bringing to the position is organizational skills, a preference for structure and a love of analyzing data.
“I try my best to make sound decisions based upon logic, and I think I am a reasonable person,” Duernberger said. “I hope my common sense approach will only serve to make the great DPW team here in Columbus even better.”