Columbus hires new city administrator: Ellefson eager to tackle city challenges

“We went through a very thorough process through Public Administration Associates LLC, as the city has in the past,” said Thom. “We vetted all of the applicants until we got down to a pool of five candidates. They were interviewed in person over two days with a meet and greet Friday at the Firemen’s Park Pavilion and went through a pretty rigorous process on the following Saturday. It was pretty obvious from the start that Kyle had the most experience of all the candidates, and that was very important to us. We were proven right when he started the day before the spring election. He was very calm and very rational, despite the governor’s order and all that confusion, so I knew we had the right guy. He has been doing a wonderful job ever since. We’re happy to have him.”