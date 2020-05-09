Columbus hires new city administrator: Ellefson eager to tackle city challenges

COLUMBUS – The city of Columbus has a new city administrator whose past experiences have prepared him to “hit the ground running,” as he puts it.
Kyle Ellefson began his official duties on April 6, in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic. That crisis is, he believes, one of the biggest challenges he must face in his new role.
“Typically when you start one of these positions you get to meet a lot of the community members and local business leaders. You shake hands with the city council and the mayor,” Ellefson said. “All of that is not happening so it feels very unusual.”
Columbus Human Resources Administrator Pamela Fredrick was impressed by what she saw, having been part of the interview process that began before COVID 19.
“During the process Kyle showed many of the qualities we were looking for in our next city administrator,” Fredrick said. “He came across as very relatable and a natural leader. He had already gained a good background for this position with his previous positions, most recently with the village of Johnson Creek, and we believed he would be able to step into this position easily and help us to continue to move forward and grow as a city. “
Ellefson also has experience as administrator for the city of Kewaunee (2015 and 2016) and 16 years of experience with the sate of Wisconsin. He also has a wealth of elected experience as a council member for the City of Chilton and a trustee for the Village of Pardeeville.
According to Mayor Michael Thom, the search for the perfect match for Columbus was a long and exhaustive one.
“We went through a very thorough process through Public Administration Associates LLC, as the city has in the past,” said Thom. “We vetted all of the applicants until we got down to a pool of five candidates. They were interviewed in person over two days with a meet and greet Friday at the Firemen’s Park Pavilion and went through a pretty rigorous process on the following Saturday. It was pretty obvious from the start that Kyle had the most experience of all the candidates, and that was very important to us. We were proven right when he started the day before the spring election. He was very calm and very rational, despite the governor’s order and all that confusion, so I knew we had the right guy. He has been doing a wonderful job ever since. We’re happy to have him.”
Ellefson’s salary is $94,000 a year plus benefits.
Both Kyle and his wife come from the Sheboygan area. Kyle has a bachelors degree in criminal justice management from Concordia University and a masters degree in public administration from UW-Oshkosh. Tina teaches at St. Katherine Drexel School in Beaver Dam.
The couple is planning to move to Columbus and have already sold their home in Johnson Creek in preparation for the move.
“It’s not required for the position, but I just think it’s critically important at this level to show that commitment to the community I will be serving,” he said.
His community activities include being a volunteer firefighter, fire department secretary/treasurer, a First Responder, a member of the Rotary and Lions clubs, a citizen member of municipal committees and commissions, an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician and a recreation volunteer.
Challenges ahead include, of course, COVID 19.
“In the very near term we have to decide what it will mean for our residents, our staff members, the programming that we do at the senior center and the recreation department, and for the law enforcement and emergency personnel that we’re putting out there every day,” Ellefson said. “We have to determine what kind of funding impacts this will have, what unemployment will do to the local economy and the local housing market. On the bright side we have a strong industrial base and a strong downtown, so when the time comes to bounce back I think we’re going to be poised to start running quickly.“
Longer term goals include addressing housing needs, finding land for residential building and supporting the needs and growth of local businesses and industries.
Ellefson said, “I think I’ve got a lot of the experience and the right tools in place to fit in well here. And I think I’ve been able to hit the ground running, which is great for both me and the community. I’m here to work hard. I’m here to make smart decisions and to wisely use the resources that the citizens of Columbus give us. Our goal at City Hall is to make Columbus a better community for everybody — to make it a place we can be proud of and happy to live in.
“This is a unique and fun and friendly community. It’s great to be part of that and I am happy to have a role in making sure that we get even bigger and better in the future.”
