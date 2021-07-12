Columbus hires new fire chief

COLUMBUS – Columbus has hired a familiar face when hiring its new fire chief. Scott Hazeltine, a captain and training officer for Columbus Fire Department, has been named the new chief.

Randy Koehn, the current chief, retired and his last day will be on July 30 with Hazeltine taking over the position on July 31.

“We will start with the transition next week,” Hazeltine said.

In 2004, both Koehn and Hazeltine applied for the position of chief for the Columbus Fire Department. Koehn had been the assistant chief in Beaver Dam at the time. Hazeltine had been the chief and assistant chief at a fire department of the village of Browntown, a village of about 280 people in Green County.

Hazeltine said Koehn was chosen for the position, but they have become great friends over the years.

“Randy did a fabulous job here, but I do want to build off what he has started,” Hazeltine said.

Hazeltine has also worked in emergency medical services including running Fall River’s rescue department for a year. He was Green County’s EMS Commission president for 8 years.

Hazeltine said he feels it is a good time for him to take over the role Koehn successfully filled for the last 12 years.