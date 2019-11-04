The 31st annual historic calendar, generated by Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission, is now available for purchase in local businesses.
The calendar for 2020 is a tribute to long-time area resident and historian, Alice Schmidt who passed away in 2018 after a lifetime of supporting worthwhile causes in our community and advocating for preservation of our many historical community structures. The calendar honors her and the organizations she supported. Proceeds from the sale of calendars will be used to continue upgrades and renovation of the Rest Haven, built in 1923, in Fireman’s Park. Calendars are available for $15 at the following businesses: True Value Hardware, Walcott Studio, Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, Julie’s Java House, Kurth Brewery, Central Beauty Shop, and City Hall.
