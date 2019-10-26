Since 2013, Columbus Historic Landmarks and Preservation Commission members have been involved in raising funds for renovation and upgrading the Rest Haven in Fireman’s Park.
It was built in 1923 by local pharmacist James Quickenden to express his appreciation for what he loved about his hometown. It initially served as overnight lodging for travelers through the area, with kitchen facilities, showers and rest rooms. In more recent times, the building serves the Recreation Department’s summer day camp program as well as hosting countless family gatherings and celebrations during the summer. It is also used for fund-raising food sales as part of the Fourth of July celebration.
CHLPC has used the funds generated from the sale of its annual historic calendar, along with additional donations from community members, to provide the needed upgrades that keep this building functional. The major improvement, upgraded restrooms, however, will require a larger sum of money than CHLPC currently has set aside. Along with the remodeling of the restrooms, will come new exterior doors and repairs to the existing soffit. Getting these improvements taken care of, however, is “on the radar” within the next few years for CHLPC. Donations toward the restroom renovation will be gratefully accepted by any CHLPC member, or may be sent to City Hall, appropriately notated.
Improvements that already have been been made to the building include: New kitchen appliances and improved working space with short-term storage facilities, electrical upgrades, replacement of upper partitioned windows, tuck-pointing of exterior walls and chimney, painting of exterior windows and doors, as well as the decorative frieze board. A sidewalk was also laid to the road, and a new metal roof was installed on the building, by the city of Columbus. In 2018, CHLPC contracted with local craftsman, Andy Black, to build new interior tables that are an exact replica of the original ones, and chairs to match them were purchased.
The Rest Haven with its adjacent playground equipment is well patronized over the summer months. Building rentals may be scheduled through the Columbus Recreation Department. CHLPC members, Carolyn Fredericks, John Salzwedel, Retta Kurth, Beth Altschwager, Jan Ulrich, Ruth Hermanson, and Eric Lukasavitz are proud to support the building’s role in enhancing Fireman’s Park and our community.
