Columbus historical article

1970
Susan Masterson, from Janesville who won the district finals of the Alice in Dairyland Contest here in Columbus is the new Alice in Dairyland.
A former St. Jerome’s parish priest in Columbus is among a party of four scaling Mt. Elbrus, Europe’s highest mountain. Rev. Joseph Braig will be attempting to climb 18,481 foot peak. Mt. Elbrus located in the Soviet Union’s Caucasus site of Georgia.
1980
The Columbus Journal Republican received six awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. The awards were presented to publisher Marshall Bernhagen, editor John Freitag, and advertising manager Kari Janisch at the WNA 126th annual banquet in Cable. First place awards were received for general excellence and best editorial page for weekly papers with circulation from 2,500 – 4,000. The paper also garnered a second place in the “best special category” for the hospital grand opening tabloid and honorable mention for a Christmas Section.
Beverly Gay is back in business with the opening of the “Pizza Plus” restaurant at 123 Meister Drive.
1990
Three classrooms of kindergarteners will be attending Columbus High School next year under a plan to solve a two-room shortage of classrooms in the Columbus School District. Under the realignment plan two fourth grade classes would be moved from the elementary to the Dickason School and two second grade classes would be moved from Fuller Street School to Hampden School.
Columbus included the celebration of its Sesquicentennial 150th anniversary of its founding as a part of the Fourth of July celebration.
2000
Seven Columbus High School band students spent the summer competing with the Oregon High School marching band. Columbus band students included Joe Fahrenkopf, Jason Salzbury, Shawn Swaagman, Tim James, Andy Bradish, and Tony Stout-Verdier.
Laura Thessin was crowned the 2000-01 Columbus Fire Queen.
