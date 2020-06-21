Columbus historical article

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1970

Susan Masterson, from Janesville who won the district finals of the Alice in Dairyland Contest here in Columbus is the new Alice in Dairyland.

A former St. Jerome’s parish priest in Columbus is among a party of four scaling Mt. Elbrus, Europe’s highest mountain. Rev. Joseph Braig will be attempting to climb 18,481 foot peak. Mt. Elbrus located in the Soviet Union’s Caucasus site of Georgia.

1980

The Columbus Journal Republican received six awards from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. The awards were presented to publisher Marshall Bernhagen, editor John Freitag, and advertising manager Kari Janisch at the WNA 126th annual banquet in Cable. First place awards were received for general excellence and best editorial page for weekly papers with circulation from 2,500 – 4,000. The paper also garnered a second place in the “best special category” for the hospital grand opening tabloid and honorable mention for a Christmas Section.

Beverly Gay is back in business with the opening of the “Pizza Plus” restaurant at 123 Meister Drive.

1990