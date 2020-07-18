Columbus historical article

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1970

Robert “Buck” Jones, Columbus Police Officer was injured directing traffic on the Fourth of July, was released from St. Mary’s Hospital. Jones was struck by a car and suffered bruised leg, hip, and a broken rib.

Delwood Madsen won the pony given away on the Fourth of July by the Cabaliberos of Columbus Riding Club.

1980

The Rio-Fall River Union Bank moved into its new building in Fall River. The Fall River Bank was established in 1903, as the First State Bank of Fall River and was merged in 1935, with the Rio Bank.

Donations for the “Jaws of Life” Hurst rescue tool reached $1,000. Fire Chief Jim Boness said he hopes the demonstrations of its use on Fourth of July would spur donations. The Columbus Fire Department hoped to raise $8,000 by September for the lifesaving tool.

1990

John S. Pratt, president of Farmers & Merchants Union Bank and Carrol B. Callahan, chairman of the board of the Rio-Fall River Union Bank were honored for 50 years in the banking business.

A new radio station will hit the airways in the Columbus-Sun Prairie area. WYKY “the Key 100.5 FM” was expected to premiere July 16 and primarily as a music station.