Columbus historical article

1970
The B & E Gift Shop at the corner of Ludington and James Streets was sold to new owners, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Yerges. The shop was purchased from Mrs. Hazel McGilva.
The final concert of the summer was held on the library lawn. Dan Burnard directed the Beginners Band, Sixth Grade Band and the Junior High Band.
1980
Shawn Briggs joined Terry Meeuwsen as co-host and co-producer of WTMJ-Milwaukee’s “A New Day” program. Meeuwsen was a former Miss America and Briggs graduated from Columbus High School.
Helmut “Hal” Keitel resigned as Columbus High School principal and the school board accepted his resignation.
1990
The Columbus United Methodist Church began work on a 2,000 foot addition and renovation of the church’s first floor, with the addition to the west of the sanctuary which was added in 1974. The Fellowship area was remolded to seat 200 people, the nursery was expanded, along with a secretary and pastor’s office, a larger library, a music room, and new restrooms.
A reunion was held at the Brace School in rural Fall River with former teachers and students attending. The building was purchased by Don and Dolly Sauer recently. The interior of the building had been kept pretty much intact from its days as a school building.
2000
A Columbus man was one of three people in the state of Wisconsin to receive the 2000 Medal of Heroism from the Wisconsin Society of the Sons of the American Revolution organization. Thomas Maier Jr., 19, received the award for his efforts to save his grandfather Earl Maier, who had fallen through the ice while fishing.
The Columbus High School Student Council donated $100 towards new Christmas decorations for the downtown area. The Christmas Decoration Committee had collected nearly $5,000, or enough for half of the cost of the new decorations.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.
Columbus Area Historical Society
