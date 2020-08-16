Columbus historical article

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1970

The B & E Gift Shop at the corner of Ludington and James Streets was sold to new owners, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Yerges. The shop was purchased from Mrs. Hazel McGilva.

The final concert of the summer was held on the library lawn. Dan Burnard directed the Beginners Band, Sixth Grade Band and the Junior High Band.

1980

Shawn Briggs joined Terry Meeuwsen as co-host and co-producer of WTMJ-Milwaukee’s “A New Day” program. Meeuwsen was a former Miss America and Briggs graduated from Columbus High School.

Helmut “Hal” Keitel resigned as Columbus High School principal and the school board accepted his resignation.

1990

The Columbus United Methodist Church began work on a 2,000 foot addition and renovation of the church’s first floor, with the addition to the west of the sanctuary which was added in 1974. The Fellowship area was remolded to seat 200 people, the nursery was expanded, along with a secretary and pastor’s office, a larger library, a music room, and new restrooms.