Columbus historical article

1970

Jim Witthuhn was the winner of a new 1970 Dodge Dart in a drawing held at the fire station. Only problem was that Jim was only 15 and didn’t have a driver’s license and wouldn’t have one until the fall.

The Journal-Republican Office Supply had a new owner, Lowell Dean Larson. Handicapped since birth, Dean was a 1970 graduate of Columbus High School. The business will be known as Dean Larson & Associates Office Products and Supplies.

1980

Alan Strohschein, a 1980 graduate of Marquette University Law School has joined the Stoltz law office in Columbus. Strohschein is a native of Beaver Dam.

Maxwell Street Days were scheduled for Saturday by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. It is an annual sale were local merchants sell items on the sidewalks.

1990

Fall River residents Ramona and Louis Huber are the new owners of SirLean, a Belgian Blue Bull beef animal. He is the first of his breed in the United States and has sired more than 3,000 calves. The breed is over 100 years old and is new to the United States.