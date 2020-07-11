Columbus historical article

1970
Jim Witthuhn was the winner of a new 1970 Dodge Dart in a drawing held at the fire station. Only problem was that Jim was only 15 and didn’t have a driver’s license and wouldn’t have one until the fall.
The Journal-Republican Office Supply had a new owner, Lowell Dean Larson. Handicapped since birth, Dean was a 1970 graduate of Columbus High School. The business will be known as Dean Larson & Associates Office Products and Supplies.
1980
Alan Strohschein, a 1980 graduate of Marquette University Law School has joined the Stoltz law office in Columbus. Strohschein is a native of Beaver Dam.
Maxwell Street Days were scheduled for Saturday by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. It is an annual sale were local merchants sell items on the sidewalks.
1990
Fall River residents Ramona and Louis Huber are the new owners of SirLean, a Belgian Blue Bull beef animal. He is the first of his breed in the United States and has sired more than 3,000 calves. The breed is over 100 years old and is new to the United States.
Olive Schultz retired after serving 57 years as the organist at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio. In the fall of 1932, she served as a substitute and was selected to be the regular organist the next January. In the 1930s, the congregation hosted a live radio service on WIBU, Poynette along with Rev. Sundby.
2000
Sunday was the seventh annual Going Gospel worship service and concert sponsored by the Columbus Ecumenical Association held at Columbus Fireman’s Park. The celebration of worship and music was led by Dr. Jonathan Overby, now a Columbus resident. Overby is known for his Wisconsin Public Radio program “Higher Ground” and as “Johnny O” on radio station WORT.
