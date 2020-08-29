Columbus historical article

1970
The 25th anniversary of V-J Day was celebrated by veterans of Wisconsin’s famed 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Division in Madison. More than 600 veterans were in attendance at the annual reunion. The 32nd Division was made up of National Guard units from Wisconsin and Michigan, served in World Wars I and II and was called up during the Berlin Crisis.
Cattle rustlers were in action in a two county area. A 500 pound heifer was taken in Columbia County and five cows were taken in Sauk County.
1980
Jim Newton, Fall River, was among a select few in the nation, all from Wisconsin to earn the title of “Master” Hunter Safety Instructor. Newton was among 37 volunteer instructors to attend the first Hunter Education Academy.
John “Mike” Bassney makes knives as a hobby. He is also an industrial arts teacher and coach of the girls track team at Columbus High School. Bassney is a member of the knife maker’s guild, which is an organization with 250 members in the United States. Bassney makes about four knives a month, which sell for between $70-300.
1990
The three kindergarten classes were moved to the high school to solve a short-time space problem in the Columbus School District created by a need for an additional first grade and third grade class due to increased enrollment. The three classes were located in the north wing of the high school.
Family, friends, and co-workers of conservation warden, and Fall River native Andy Krakow gathered at the Fall River Village Park to dedicate a live maple tree memorial. Krakow was killed in the line of duty while responding to domestic violence call.
2000
Jason Brunell took over as the new head coach of the Columbus High School football team which is in a rebuilding year after losing six all-conference players to graduation. Brunell replaced Ivan Thies who served as head coach for two years and more than 20 years as an assistant varsity coach.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.