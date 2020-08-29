Columbus historical article

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1970

The 25th anniversary of V-J Day was celebrated by veterans of Wisconsin’s famed 32nd “Red Arrow” Infantry Division in Madison. More than 600 veterans were in attendance at the annual reunion. The 32nd Division was made up of National Guard units from Wisconsin and Michigan, served in World Wars I and II and was called up during the Berlin Crisis.

Cattle rustlers were in action in a two county area. A 500 pound heifer was taken in Columbia County and five cows were taken in Sauk County.

1980

Jim Newton, Fall River, was among a select few in the nation, all from Wisconsin to earn the title of “Master” Hunter Safety Instructor. Newton was among 37 volunteer instructors to attend the first Hunter Education Academy.

John “Mike” Bassney makes knives as a hobby. He is also an industrial arts teacher and coach of the girls track team at Columbus High School. Bassney is a member of the knife maker’s guild, which is an organization with 250 members in the United States. Bassney makes about four knives a month, which sell for between $70-300.

1990