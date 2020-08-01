Columbus historical article

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1970

The Columbus City Council discussed rezoning four acres of land for the site of a new water tower. The remaining 12 acres will be considered for rezoning when owner frank Lueders requests a change.

Robert Hoffman was re-elected to the Columbus School Board along with two new members, Jerome Weisensel and Jerome Benisch.

1980

A well-publicized $100,000 lawsuit over a handshake at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church was dropped by mutual agreement. Catherine Fritz filed suit that William Schleicher permanently injured her hand when he shook hands with her during the Mass.

Three associates at the J.C. Penney store were honored for 15 years of service to the company. They were Gloria Karow, Merle Nehmer, and Phyllis Weiner.

1990

E.K. Machine Company of Columbus was welcomed to the Village of Fall River at a special meeting of the village board. The company purchased 8 acres of land across from the Fall River Foundry and planned a new building on the site. E.K. Machine employed 22 people and anticipated growing between 30-35 in the next two years.