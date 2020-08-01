Columbus historical article

1970
The Columbus City Council discussed rezoning four acres of land for the site of a new water tower. The remaining 12 acres will be considered for rezoning when owner frank Lueders requests a change.
Robert Hoffman was re-elected to the Columbus School Board along with two new members, Jerome Weisensel and Jerome Benisch.
1980
A well-publicized $100,000 lawsuit over a handshake at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church was dropped by mutual agreement. Catherine Fritz filed suit that William Schleicher permanently injured her hand when he shook hands with her during the Mass.
Three associates at the J.C. Penney store were honored for 15 years of service to the company. They were Gloria Karow, Merle Nehmer, and Phyllis Weiner.
1990
E.K. Machine Company of Columbus was welcomed to the Village of Fall River at a special meeting of the village board. The company purchased 8 acres of land across from the Fall River Foundry and planned a new building on the site. E.K. Machine employed 22 people and anticipated growing between 30-35 in the next two years.
The Fall River School Board agreed to drop agriculture class for one year and would allow students to take the course through correspondence.
2000
The Larson House announced that it would be adding a $700,000 addition to the Larson House at 550 River Road in Columbus. The 18 room addition will house five two bedroom apartments and eight single-bed apartments that will be attached to the current 20 room Community Based Residential Facility that was opened in 1995.
The Columbus School Board hired Connie Valenza as the new high school principal. Valenza lives in Bristol and has formerly been the principal at Middleton’s Cherokee Middle School and the Assistant Principal at Madison LaFollette High School.
