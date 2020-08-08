Columbus historical article

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1970

The Rev. Ambrose Holzer, a priest for 25 years, pastor at St. Jerome’s in Columbus for two, besides being a servant of God, is a craftsman of wood. Two of his projects were the sanctuaries and altars at St. Jerome’s and the chapel at St. Mary’s Hospital.

1980

High winds and up to three inches of hail “nearly wiped out” dozens of farmers near Columbus, Fall River, and Rio. Some one hundred farms and 15,000 acres of corn, tobacco, wheat, and oats were damaged. Losses were estimated at $5 million.

The Desert Inn tavern suffered extensive water and smoke damage when a fire broke out in a second-story apartment above the bar.

1990

Four former J.C. Penney’s employees; Gloria Karow, Phyllis Weiner, Marie Nehmer, and Terry Murray opened South Side Sportswear Shop in the strip mall on Park Avenue. The store featured men’s and women’s work and play clothes. And yes it was the only store in Columbus selling men’s underwear.

2000