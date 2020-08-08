Columbus historical article

1970
The Rev. Ambrose Holzer, a priest for 25 years, pastor at St. Jerome’s in Columbus for two, besides being a servant of God, is a craftsman of wood. Two of his projects were the sanctuaries and altars at St. Jerome’s and the chapel at St. Mary’s Hospital.
1980
High winds and up to three inches of hail “nearly wiped out” dozens of farmers near Columbus, Fall River, and Rio. Some one hundred farms and 15,000 acres of corn, tobacco, wheat, and oats were damaged. Losses were estimated at $5 million.
The Desert Inn tavern suffered extensive water and smoke damage when a fire broke out in a second-story apartment above the bar.
1990
Four former J.C. Penney’s employees; Gloria Karow, Phyllis Weiner, Marie Nehmer, and Terry Murray opened South Side Sportswear Shop in the strip mall on Park Avenue. The store featured men’s and women’s work and play clothes. And yes it was the only store in Columbus selling men’s underwear.
2000
City officials and Lion’s Club members gathered at Meister Park to dedicate the new all-purpose building. Plans for the project began in 1996 with the city of Columbus contributed $10,000 in seed money for the project. The Lion’s Club furnished the additional funds and also purchased the lot and deeded it to the city. With the help of local tradesman and the Lions Club the $35,000 project was completed. The building houses a concession/kitchen area, storage room and rest rooms. Lions Club President “Jiggy” Salzwedel and Mayor Mike Eisenga presided at the ceremonial ribbon cutting.
