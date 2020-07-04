Columbus historical article

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1970

Mrs. Merlin Thom from the Calba Winners 4-H Club presented a box of cheese to Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Gene Brabender who took part in a cow milking contest between games.

Four stars from the Desert Inn men’s slow pitch team took part in the Horicon Slow Pitch All-Tournament team of the ‘60s. The players included shortstop Laddie Schmutzier, third baseman Charlie Wilson, and outfielders Adrian Shaw and Roger Weideman.

1980

Richard Sheard, of Columbus, chairman of the Fourth of July Committee was in charge of the fireworks show for years. The show featured one 10-inch shell and few are made that big. Fireworks are a hobby for Richard and the show included 300 aerial shells.

1990

More than 150 units graced the streets of Columbus during the sesquicentennial Fourth of July parade. Fifteen musical units were part of the parade. High school bands included Columbus, Randolph, and the United Parish Catholic School Band. Other bands included the Lebanon Band, the Capital Aires Drum Corp, the Zor Shrine Booster Band, Don Peachy, the First Brigade Band, and the Zor Shrine Concert band. The Baeaher Band Wagon, Granny and her Wildflowers, and several musical vans from area radio stations also participated.