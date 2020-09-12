Columbus historical article

Columbus Area Historical Society
1970
City car dealers announced the display of new small cars at their dealerships. Joe Johnson Motors displayed the new Dodge Demon, Wright Motors the Chevy Vega, and Meister Motors the Ford Pinto.
Ballweg’s Drapery and Upholstery expanded its business to include wallpaper carpeting and expert installation.
1980
The fund drive for a “Jaws of Life” continued with raffle donations of $1,500 from the Knights of Columbus.
Carolyn Dedolph and Julie Durow attended a Junior High School Music Camp at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and senior high students Joe Durow, Tim Hasey, Bonnie Rahn, and Valerie Rees attended the senior camp at the same campus.
1990
By a 4-1 vote the Columbus City Council, the city’s Wage, Salary, and Personnel Committee was authorized to do a detailed study of the city administrator position. Previously the committee looked at three forms of government, a full-time mayor, a city manager and a city administrator.
More than 60 students at Columbus High School were preparing for the all-school musical “Grease.” Leeds included Ann Klubertanz, Brandie Baker, Hans Kurth, Julie Kmiec, Nicole Story, Sherri Fox, Amy Price, Jamie Titus, Kari Amberson, and Matt McCormick.
2000
Connie Valenza was hired as the new principal at Columbus High School. Valenza’s family built their home on her parent’s home farm just north of Bristol. Valenza had served in the Madison School District at LaFollette High School and Cherokee Middle School.
The Fall River Foundry looked back on the one year anniversary of a disastrous fire that destroyed the second foundry. The company was up and running at 100%. A new automated foundry, a measuring 35,000 square feet brought the foundry back to full production.
Follow us on Facebook at Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.