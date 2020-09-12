Columbus historical article

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Area Historical Society

1970

City car dealers announced the display of new small cars at their dealerships. Joe Johnson Motors displayed the new Dodge Demon, Wright Motors the Chevy Vega, and Meister Motors the Ford Pinto.

Ballweg’s Drapery and Upholstery expanded its business to include wallpaper carpeting and expert installation.

1980

The fund drive for a “Jaws of Life” continued with raffle donations of $1,500 from the Knights of Columbus.

Carolyn Dedolph and Julie Durow attended a Junior High School Music Camp at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and senior high students Joe Durow, Tim Hasey, Bonnie Rahn, and Valerie Rees attended the senior camp at the same campus.

1990

By a 4-1 vote the Columbus City Council, the city’s Wage, Salary, and Personnel Committee was authorized to do a detailed study of the city administrator position. Previously the committee looked at three forms of government, a full-time mayor, a city manager and a city administrator.