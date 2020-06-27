Columbus historical article

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1970

The Jack Winter Garment plant on the corner of Dickason and Harrison Streets was torn down to make room for additional facilities for the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank.

The Columbus High School Alumni Association held its annual banquet at St. Jerome’s School. Classes honored were the classes of 1910, 1920, 1930, 1940, 1950, and 1960. Chairman of the Alumni Association was Mrs. John Heidke.

1980

Rick Smith, 752 South Birdsey, has been running late model stock cars for 14 years, but “I’m going to quit now and Melany going to race” he said. Melany is the 16-year-old daughter of Rick Smith. So far she has one first place finish at the Columbus 151 Speedway.

The Columbus Rotary Club celebrated 56 years as an organization in Columbus. The Club started with 14 charter members and has grown to 41 members.

1990

Jack Laszewski opened a new restaurant called Jack’s first-place, next to Steve and Eric’s IGA grocery store on Park Avenue.