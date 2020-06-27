Columbus historical article

1970
The Jack Winter Garment plant on the corner of Dickason and Harrison Streets was torn down to make room for additional facilities for the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank.
The Columbus High School Alumni Association held its annual banquet at St. Jerome’s School. Classes honored were the classes of 1910, 1920, 1930, 1940, 1950, and 1960. Chairman of the Alumni Association was Mrs. John Heidke.
1980
Rick Smith, 752 South Birdsey, has been running late model stock cars for 14 years, but “I’m going to quit now and Melany going to race” he said. Melany is the 16-year-old daughter of Rick Smith. So far she has one first place finish at the Columbus 151 Speedway.
The Columbus Rotary Club celebrated 56 years as an organization in Columbus. The Club started with 14 charter members and has grown to 41 members.
1990
Jack Laszewski opened a new restaurant called Jack’s first-place, next to Steve and Eric’s IGA grocery store on Park Avenue.
The village of Rio celebrated its 125th anniversary of its founding. Though well known for its Norwegian heritage, Rio got its name when the Ohio Settlement sent in an application for a name for the post office. Instead of Ohio, the application came back Rio and has been that ever since.
2000
Dr. Bob Poser was honored last Saturday as “Bob Poser Day” in Columbus. Poser, 90, a former major leaguer and member of the University of Wisconsin Hall of Fame, was honored prior to the Columbus Blues Home Talent Baseball Game. Poser throwing out the first pitch was honored for his baseball accomplishments and his long time support of baseball in the city of Columbus.
