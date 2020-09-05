Columbus historical article

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1970

Desert Inn, for the fifth straight year, won the Columbus Softball League Championship with a season record of 12 wins and 3 losses. They accumulated 17 trophies collected by the team, a record unmatched by any other Columbus Softball team. Laddie Schmutzer was the team manager.

The Kromer Cap Company announced plans to open a factory in Columbus.

1980

The Columbus Farmers & Merchants Union Bank celebrated 120 years of service to the community and its new addition to the bank building. The addition is located at the site of the old Tetzlaff Drug Store.

Mike Ladwig of Columbus won the bantam weight division at the Wisconsin Wrist Wrestling Championship using his left arm and second place with his right arm. With the victory, Ladwig became eligible of the national competition held in Cudahy.

1990

The Columbus Lions Club held its second annual Wooden Carp Swim contest on Saturday. The wooden fish were released at the dam and the finish line was south of the bridge on Highway 16/60. Winners included Lloyd Lang, Bob Gero, Adrian Powers, William Heimerl, John Roach, Kurt Guenther, Gordon Zander and Lisa Dykstra.