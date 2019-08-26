The Columbus Area Historical Society will hold a brat fry Friday, Aug. 30 at Kurth Brewery from 4-6 p.m. Come out and have a brat or hot dog served by Historical Society members. Kurth Brewery will also be open during the brat fry, and the CAHS thanks John and Retta Kurth for their support of our organization and the CAHS Museum. The Historical Society will also have its new 2019 Train Depot Ornament available for purchase. Cost of the ornament is $15.
