COLUMBUS HISTORY ARTICLE: Journal ends after 165 years

Columbus has had a long history of local newspapers dating back to the early 1850s.

Fred Stare, a local businessman and one of the founders of the Columbus Canning Company, wrote a series of articles called “The Story of Columbus” that appeared weekly in the “Columbus Journal Republican” from 1951 to 1963, which are bound in four volumes for a total of 821 pages.

Stare reports on finding a copy of a newspaper called the “Columbia Reporter” that was the first newspaper published in Columbus that started in June of 1853.

Newspapers of that time were much different than the newspaper of today. Quoting Stare, “the first page consisted of extracts from other papers and magazines, and no local news items.” The entire back page of the newspapers included local advertisements. The paper was composed one letter at a time using metal letters.

The Columbus Journal donated the table including type that was used to print the newspaper to the Columbus Area Historical Society along with bound copies of past newspapers. The item is on display at the museum.