COLUMBUS HISTORY ARTICLE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1970

The City Council and the Columbus Fire Department have resolved their differences and an ordinance has been drawn up which would allow the firemen to continue to operate the city park. A major change is that the Park Board would be confirmed by the City Council.

The United States Census Bureau reported the population of the city of Columbus at 4,296. In 1960, the population was 3,467. Fall River with a 1960, population count of 584 was listed as 503, an 81 person loss.

1980

Columbus High School announced that Todd Werwinski was a semifinalist in the 1980 National Merit Scholarship competition.

Helen “Kelly”Butterworth retired after 39 teaching, 30 years of which she taught in Fall River. Kelly taught high school girl’s physical education, was the swimming coach and was the boys’ basketball coach for the 1970-71 school year.

1990