COLUMBUS HISTORY ARTICLE

1970
The City Council and the Columbus Fire Department have resolved their differences and an ordinance has been drawn up which would allow the firemen to continue to operate the city park. A major change is that the Park Board would be confirmed by the City Council.
The United States Census Bureau reported the population of the city of Columbus at 4,296. In 1960, the population was 3,467. Fall River with a 1960, population count of 584 was listed as 503, an 81 person loss.
1980
Columbus High School announced that Todd Werwinski was a semifinalist in the 1980 National Merit Scholarship competition.
Helen “Kelly”Butterworth retired after 39 teaching, 30 years of which she taught in Fall River. Kelly taught high school girl’s physical education, was the swimming coach and was the boys’ basketball coach for the 1970-71 school year.
1990
After 55 years in the insurance business, Herb Raether has decided it’s time to retire. Rather began selling insurance in 1935. The other three insurance agencies were Holtz Agency, Fred Proctor Agency, and D. C. Gibbs. Raether served for 25 years on the Columbia County Board, and 25 years as secretary/treasurer for the Columbus Mutual Insurance Company.
2000
After looking carefully at a plan submitted by the pool planning committee that would have built an outdoor aquatic center, an indoor swimming pool, and a gymnasium facility at a cost of $6.2 million, the Council decided they would only endorse the outdoor pool.
The American Legion Auxiliary members were again distributing the familiar red handcrafted poppies honoring America’s war dead. The poppy program has been an Auxiliary program for more than 70 years.
Follow us on our Facebook page: Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.