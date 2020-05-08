COLUMBUS HISTORY ARTICLE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1970

Cathy Cares, winner of the five school local spelling bee contest competed at the state level, finishing seventh out of 105 top spellers. Ann McNulty finished second at the local level in a closely-contested match.

Columbus was host to the 22nd annual East Central Wisconsin District Concert Festival with 11 schools and 28 groups entered.

1980George Hasey, a fixture in Columbus for years with his popcorn business, died last Monday at Columbus Community Hospital. Hasey, 87, sold popcorn at the downtown four corners for years with his vintage wagons. Hasey always meticulously protected his 1928 wagon keeping it out of the rain and always with a shiny coat of protective wax. He also started running the first school bus business in Columbus.

The Wisconsin Wagon Train “ride-a-thon” passed through Columbus with an overnight stay. The wagon train was an offshoot of the 1976 Bicentennial wagon train covered 140 miles starting in Jefferson and ending in Baraboo.