COLUMBUS HISTORY ARTICLE

1970
Cathy Cares, winner of the five school local spelling bee contest competed at the state level, finishing seventh out of 105 top spellers. Ann McNulty finished second at the local level in a closely-contested match.
Columbus was host to the 22nd annual East Central Wisconsin District Concert Festival with 11 schools and 28 groups entered.
1980George Hasey, a fixture in Columbus for years with his popcorn business, died last Monday at Columbus Community Hospital. Hasey, 87, sold popcorn at the downtown four corners for years with his vintage wagons. Hasey always meticulously protected his 1928 wagon keeping it out of the rain and always with a shiny coat of protective wax. He also started running the first school bus business in Columbus.
The Wisconsin Wagon Train “ride-a-thon” passed through Columbus with an overnight stay. The wagon train was an offshoot of the 1976 Bicentennial wagon train covered 140 miles starting in Jefferson and ending in Baraboo.
1990The new greenhouse at Columbus High School is a budding example of how the school district is growing to meet the needs of students. The district purchased the greenhouse from the Beaver Dam Unified School District last March. Beaver Dam sold the greenhouse in order to buy a new one. Bill Urban, agriculture teacher led the effort to rebuild the greenhouse.
A sellout crowd was on hand for a dinner at the Senior Center with guest speaker Pearl Swiggum, a columnist with the Wisconsin State Journal.
2000 The Columbus United Methodist Church celebrated making the last mortgage payment on the new addition they built on the church building 11 years ago.
Peterson Elementary School, located on Hall Road, announced plans to add a half-day kindergarten program beginning with the 2000-2001 school year.
Follow us on our Facebook page Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or email museumcahs@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.