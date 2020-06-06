COLUMBUS HISTORY ARTICLE

1970
The Columbus Chamber of Commerce was told this week that the 1970, 4th of July Parade would be the last one the firemen would sponsor. Earl Witthuhn, Park Board chairman, told the Chamber of Commerce that it was felt the parade and the celebration should become more of a community effort.
Twenty-one students made up the graduating class of the Columbia County Teachers College class of 1970. Commencement was held on June 5 with Dr. Barbara Thomson of the State Department of Public Instruction as the guest speaker.
1980
Residents of the Lazy Lake Management District voted to hire an engineering firm to study a dredging project. One plan calls for dredging just a portion of the lake, the other would remove 900,000 cubic yards of material from the entire lake at a cost of $1.93 million.
The Fall River Woman’s Club observed its 40th anniversary with a dinner at the Casino. There are still three charter members, Miriam Robbins, Thelma Berger, and Grace Niehoff. Twelve ladies were present for the first meeting at the home of Grace Niehoff on May 15, 1940.
1990
John S. Pratt, president of the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, celebrated 50 years in the banking business. Pratt became a part-time teller during high school, left in 1941 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army spending four years and two months, including two years in Europe during World War II, and returned to banking in 1946. After the war, Pratt continued to serve in the Wisconsin National Guard until 1962.
A small 620-square-foot addition was added to the Columbus Public Library. The addition was considerably less than what had been proposed. The basement space would be converted to a children’s area.
2000
Appearing in Columbus on the 4th of July was the famous “King and His Court” 4-man softball team led by pitcher Eddie Feigner. Feigner has pitched in 11,000 games, struck out more than 140,000 batters and appeared before 30 million fans in its 55 years. In his prime, Feigner could surpass 100 mph with his fastball.
