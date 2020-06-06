COLUMBUS HISTORY ARTICLE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1970

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce was told this week that the 1970, 4th of July Parade would be the last one the firemen would sponsor. Earl Witthuhn, Park Board chairman, told the Chamber of Commerce that it was felt the parade and the celebration should become more of a community effort.

Twenty-one students made up the graduating class of the Columbia County Teachers College class of 1970. Commencement was held on June 5 with Dr. Barbara Thomson of the State Department of Public Instruction as the guest speaker.

1980

Residents of the Lazy Lake Management District voted to hire an engineering firm to study a dredging project. One plan calls for dredging just a portion of the lake, the other would remove 900,000 cubic yards of material from the entire lake at a cost of $1.93 million.

The Fall River Woman’s Club observed its 40th anniversary with a dinner at the Casino. There are still three charter members, Miriam Robbins, Thelma Berger, and Grace Niehoff. Twelve ladies were present for the first meeting at the home of Grace Niehoff on May 15, 1940.

1990