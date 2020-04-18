COLUMBUS HISTORY ARTICLE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1970

Rudy Van Fleet, Columbus High School Agriculture instructor is giving up teaching at the end of the school year. He assumed a post heading up the Midwest Sales Department, as a field representative for a German manufacture of swine equipment.

The new owner of the Columbus Auto Supply Store is Kenneth Martin.

1980

The Columbus Fire Department was raising money to purchase a “Jaws of Life” tool, a hydraulic unit capable of lifting cars and pulling apart damaged cars in the event of accidents. The goal was to raise $7,000 for the tool.

A cast of 50 Columbus High School students presented the Rogers and Hammerstein classic musical the “Sound of Music.” The musical was directed by Peter Byfield and Mary Roestel.

1990

Rev. Jack Harle of the Columbus Presbyterian Church, announced that he was retiring from the ministry April 22 after 42 years, 11 ½ of which he spent in Columbus. After retirement he and his wife moved to Lansing, Michigan to become caregivers to his parents.