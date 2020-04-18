COLUMBUS HISTORY ARTICLE

1970
Rudy Van Fleet, Columbus High School Agriculture instructor is giving up teaching at the end of the school year. He assumed a post heading up the Midwest Sales Department, as a field representative for a German manufacture of swine equipment.
The new owner of the Columbus Auto Supply Store is Kenneth Martin.
1980
The Columbus Fire Department was raising money to purchase a “Jaws of Life” tool, a hydraulic unit capable of lifting cars and pulling apart damaged cars in the event of accidents. The goal was to raise $7,000 for the tool.
A cast of 50 Columbus High School students presented the Rogers and Hammerstein classic musical the “Sound of Music.” The musical was directed by Peter Byfield and Mary Roestel.
1990
Rev. Jack Harle of the Columbus Presbyterian Church, announced that he was retiring from the ministry April 22 after 42 years, 11 ½ of which he spent in Columbus. After retirement he and his wife moved to Lansing, Michigan to become caregivers to his parents.
The Fall River Village Board bid farewell to two members. Village President Dale Stanke resigned from the board due to job commitments, and Leral “Pete” Dunning chose not to seek re-election.
2000
Fall River School again held a very successful Jump Rope for Heart in which 49 elementary students participated in raising $3,450 for the American Heart Association. The school has raised more than $45,000 since they began participating 15 years ago. Derek Johnsrud, Sean Berendt, Whitney Niehoff, Kelsey Hoffman, Ashley Robbins, and Megan Williams raised more than $2,100 each.
The 16th annual Scandinavian Smorgasbord was held at Faith Lutheran Church featuring Scandinavian foods.
Follow our Facebook page: Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com.
