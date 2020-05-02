COLUMBUS HISTORY ARTICLE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1970

Milt Bruhn of the University of Wisconsin athletic department was scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Columbus High School Athletic Banquet. Bruhn was the last Wisconsin head football coach to take the Badgers to the Rose Bowl.

A contract for the purchase of 3 acres of land in the Columbus Industrial site was made with plans for a new garment factory. The business planned to open in late 1970.

1980

Downtown Columbus has a grocery store again. The former Phil’s Market was closed for three months until last Monday, when Doug and Connie Feuling took over. The market was staffed by Loren Yuds, Pam Hollander, and Alan Manthe.

Joe Buche won a seat on the Columbus School Board, just 15 days after his 18th birthday. Buche became the youngest elected official in the history of Wisconsin. Buche sees being on the school board as his first step in politics.

1990