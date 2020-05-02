COLUMBUS HISTORY ARTICLE

1970
Milt Bruhn of the University of Wisconsin athletic department was scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Columbus High School Athletic Banquet. Bruhn was the last Wisconsin head football coach to take the Badgers to the Rose Bowl.
A contract for the purchase of 3 acres of land in the Columbus Industrial site was made with plans for a new garment factory. The business planned to open in late 1970.
1980
Downtown Columbus has a grocery store again. The former Phil’s Market was closed for three months until last Monday, when Doug and Connie Feuling took over. The market was staffed by Loren Yuds, Pam Hollander, and Alan Manthe.
Joe Buche won a seat on the Columbus School Board, just 15 days after his 18th birthday. Buche became the youngest elected official in the history of Wisconsin. Buche sees being on the school board as his first step in politics.
1990
Graduate students from the University of Wisconsin Department of Urban and Regional Planning presented a master plan draft that they worked on for the city. They concluded that the new highway would cut travel time to the east side of Madison from 28 minutes to 21 minutes. Residential growth was projected to be between 14 and 20 houses per year for the next 20 years.
Students and faculty at Fuller Street School celebrated Earth Day with Alderman Tom Christian who talked about recycling and the Columbus Recycling Center in Columbus. The students also took a field trip to the recycling center.
2000
The Red Bud Players Theatre Group opened their third show in their premier season with the show “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.”
Ed Harding became the new administrator of the Columbus Community Hospital replacing interim administrator Leigh Morris.
