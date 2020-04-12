Columbus History Article

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1970

Donald Richards of the Holtz-Lueders Insurance Agency announced that John Ganga joined the agency. Ganga has been a teacher and coach at Columbus High School. He will become the manager of the business at the end of the school year.

The first National Bank, long a fixture in downtown Columbus moved to a new building on West James Street. The bank was started in Columbus by R.W. Chadbourne in 1861, and received its federal charter in 1863. At the time there were only five banks older in the state.

1980

City Attorney Lloyd Paust plans to draft a resolution that would bring the class three streets in Columbus to class one standards. The ordinance would call for all the streets to be improved with curb and gutter, with the oldest streets being upgraded first.

Each year the Columbus Business and Professional Women’s Club chooses a young career woman to represent the group in the state career woman contest. This year the BPW club chose Donna Behn to represent the club in the state contest. Behn taught English at Columbus High School for the past four years.

1990