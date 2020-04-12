Columbus History Article

1970
Donald Richards of the Holtz-Lueders Insurance Agency announced that John Ganga joined the agency. Ganga has been a teacher and coach at Columbus High School. He will become the manager of the business at the end of the school year.
The first National Bank, long a fixture in downtown Columbus moved to a new building on West James Street. The bank was started in Columbus by R.W. Chadbourne in 1861, and received its federal charter in 1863. At the time there were only five banks older in the state.
1980
City Attorney Lloyd Paust plans to draft a resolution that would bring the class three streets in Columbus to class one standards. The ordinance would call for all the streets to be improved with curb and gutter, with the oldest streets being upgraded first.
Each year the Columbus Business and Professional Women’s Club chooses a young career woman to represent the group in the state career woman contest. This year the BPW club chose Donna Behn to represent the club in the state contest. Behn taught English at Columbus High School for the past four years.
1990
Columbus fifth grade student Kyle Reilly recently came back from a NASA week-long space camp in Huntsville Alabama. The camp is set up as if the students were real astronauts living there.
Incumbent Lois White and newcomer Debra Huntley were elected to the Columbus School Board. Incumbent Gerry Dykstra was reelected to the Fall River School Board.
2000
Officials at the Wisconsin Rural Water Association have found the best tasting water in Wisconsin. The Fall River Waterworks was an honorable mention winner, whose sample was chosen as one of the most appealing. “It tasted clean, pure and refreshing,” stated judge Steve Cash.
Dennis Budchda, joined Richards Insurance of Columbus as a sales associate.
