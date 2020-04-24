COLUMBUS HISTORY ARTICLE

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1970

The first National Bank of Columbus held its grand opening of its new bank building at its West James Street location.

The Columbus High School Junior Class Prom titled “Scarborough Fair” was held. The reigning queen was Marilyn Hein and king Dan Moore. Music at the dance was provided by Ron Harvey and his band.

1980

The Knights of Columbus kicked off its annual Tootsie Roll Drive to raise funds to help retarded citizens. In past years funds were donated to St. Coletta’s School in Jefferson.

Columbus High School teachers held its annual pancake supper to raise funds for scholarships for graduating seniors. Ed Zahn is pictured flipping pancakes.

1990

Fall River businessman John Tramburg was elected to the post of Columbia County vice-chairman of the Columbia County Board. Traditionally the vice-chairman becomes chairman at the conclusion of their two year term.

April 14, the Columbus Jaycees hosted the annual Easter Egg Hunt at Fireman’s Park. The Knights of Columbus donated money and assisted in running the event.

2000