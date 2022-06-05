COLUMBUS HISTORY TEMPLATE (copy)

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Robert Wrege, 368 Maple Ave., became the first recipient of the “Meals-on-Wheels” program sponsored by the Columbus-Fall River Jaycettes with financial assistance from Columbus Federal Savings and Loan, the Rotary Club, Mary Fergus, Columbus Community Hospital Auxiliary, Kiwanis Club, Senior Citizens, and the Columbus Women’s Civic Club. Columbus Community Hospital was planning and preparing the hot meals.

The Columbus City Council met with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to request the installation of a traffic light at the intersection of Highways 151 and 89 - Farnham Street and Park Avenue. The intersection is congested during rush hours.

1982

Mike Kapp and Tom Maloney warmed up for their performance at the school band and chorus concert. The band called “Runaways” also included Darren Smith.

Sue Running, Columbus, and Lisa Nashold, Fall River, were selected to attend Badger Girls State.

1992

The Columbus Alumni Athletic Foundation was founded to support the Columbus High School athletic programs. The Alumni Athletic Foundation directors included Bob Link, Tim Hoffman, Gary Herzberg, Rod Coughlin, Ivan Thies and John Titus. The first and immediate project was to raise funds to construct and equip a weight room facility. The current facility is an area 25-feet-by-18-feet located in the gym balcony.

The American Legion Auxiliary veteran-made poppy was offered to the public on May 22. The poppy is a memorial flower for American war dead in a tradition which began following World War I. The first poppies were produced by veterans in Minnesota in 1922.

2002

The Columbus Area Aquatic Center held its Grand Opening on June 1, with a free swim from 1-4 p.m.

John Roche, president of the Columbus Area Aquatic Committee, and Ruth Keen, a member of the Columbus City Council, participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new aquatic center. The center received rave positive reviews from the public.

