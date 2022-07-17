COLUMBUS HISTORY TEMPLATE (copy)

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

Sister Perpatus Charles, medical records librarian and receptionist at Columbus Community Hospital from 1960 until May 1972, was honored in Milwaukee for 50 years of service as a Salvatorian nun.

The Columbus City Council banned the use of mini-bikes in Columbus Fireman’s Park due to “continued abuse” of operating rules.

1982

A former American Field Service exchange student who graduated in 1980, returned to Columbus for the Fourth of July. Guillermo “Bill” Rafael Parra Corado spent his vacation with his host family Sylvester and Lydia Ballweg.

Gerald “Jiggy” Salwedel was one of those rare persons who receive more satisfaction from seeing others. “Jiggy” served 35 years as an umpire. He played an important role in the development of the girls’ softball program in Columbus.

1992

Columbus High School is joining the wave and starting up a soccer program for the fall season. Columbus will be the fifth school in the Capitol Conference with a soccer program.

State superintendent of schools Herbert Grover announced that Viorene Newton of Columbus Middle School was selected as one of Wisconsin’s leading science educators. She was one of 90 science educators invited to attend a week-long workshop, “Science World 92.”

2002

For Richard Sheard, the Columbus Fourth of July Fireworks Show has a special meaning. Sheard has been the man behind the local fireworks since 1971, and is also the president of Columbus Chemical Inc. Columbus was one of the few shows to include ground effects in its show.

Construction began on a new fire station in the village of Fall River. The project cost was $800,000 and was built on South Street. The new station replaces the 1954, building located on Main Street.

