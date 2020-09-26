COLUMBUS HISTORY

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Columbus Area Historical Society

1970

Meister Motors announced the grand opening of its new 40 car indoor showroom and the introduction of the new Ford Pinto.

Wisconsin Power & Light will be issuing $25 million in bonds to pay for the new Portage power plant that is scheduled to be completed in 1975.

1980

Michael Dickmann, was selected by the Columbus School Board to fill the vacancy created when Hal Keitel resigned in mid-August. Dickmann has been employed at the high school since 1969 as a social studies teacher and athletic coach. In 1976 he was appointed assistant principal at the high school, and in 1978 became the curriculum director for the district. Dickmann will take over from Mike O’Brien who has been acting principal.

1990

The Columbus City Council and the Columbus Historic Preservation Commission met to discuss the future of the Whitney Building. The Whitney Building was built in the 1850s as a hotel. Located at the city’s four corners, some believe the building is an unsafe eyesore and should be torn down, while others believe it is an important anchor to the heart of the downtown.