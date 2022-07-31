COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1972

The Early Childhood Education Center for Columbus Migrant Children opened on Tuesday and continued until the end of the corn pack at Stokley Van-Camp, Inc.

The Wisconsin State Highway Department received petitions from Sauk and Columbia County’s Boards to determine the need for a bridge over the Wisconsin River near Merrimac.

1982

Gina Winter, 15, participated in the Wisconsin State Twirling Championship and received second place in the Junior Wisconsin State Twirling Championship. This qualified her to compete in the National League National Championship in Las Vegas.

Mike Cullen, a third-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 1978, was working on the come- back trail after major surgery for a torn rotator cuff injury. After surgery, Cullen was able to throw a 93 mile-per-hour fastball.

1992

A record crowd of more than 4,000 people filled the stands at the Columbus 151 Speedway to see Rick Smith of Columbus, win the Cherry Bomb 50 lap Late Model feature race.

Rev. Frank Thompson was appointed by the Methodist bishop to serve the United Methodist Church of Watertown. Thompson has served the local Methodist Church in Columbus for the past six years.

2002

The Columbus City Council approved an ordinance creating a room tax on hotel rooms in Columbus. The room tax rate was 3% of the gross receipts of the lodging. The money was used for tourist promotion.

Four Columbus athletes, John Hermanson, Phillip Heiniger, Jamie Kasmiski, and Kim Orange, qualified for the state track meet competition for Special Olympics.

