COLUMBUS HISTORY

Columbus Area Historical Society

1971

Sgt. Bryan Weedman, son of Mr. and Mrs. LaVerne Weedman was awarded a Bronze Star for bravery under fire retrieving an enemy body that captured important enemy documents.

Bob Jones, secretary of the Fireman’s Park Board, reported to the City Council that extensive repairs needed to be made to the swimming pool before it could be used again. Cracks in the pool were large enough that the pool no longer could hold water.

1981

The city garage took delivery of its newest truck, an Elgin Street Sweeper, which could sweep streets, suck up leaves, and clean storm sewer catch basins.

A new fire truck was purchased for the fire department at a cost of $177,044.

1991

The Columbus Public Library planned to move ahead with a $250,000 renovation of the public library that included a new entrance, a new foyer, a new circulation desk, and an elevator with access to the upper and lower levels and to the entrance level. The elevator was paid for with a $10,000 grant.