COLUMBUS HISTORY

1971
Sgt. Bryan Weedman, son of Mr. and Mrs. LaVerne Weedman was awarded a Bronze Star for bravery under fire retrieving an enemy body that captured important enemy documents.
Bob Jones, secretary of the Fireman’s Park Board, reported to the City Council that extensive repairs needed to be made to the swimming pool before it could be used again. Cracks in the pool were large enough that the pool no longer could hold water.
1981
The city garage took delivery of its newest truck, an Elgin Street Sweeper, which could sweep streets, suck up leaves, and clean storm sewer catch basins.
A new fire truck was purchased for the fire department at a cost of $177,044.
1991
The Columbus Public Library planned to move ahead with a $250,000 renovation of the public library that included a new entrance, a new foyer, a new circulation desk, and an elevator with access to the upper and lower levels and to the entrance level. The elevator was paid for with a $10,000 grant.
Third grades at Fall River School participated in an American Heart Association “Jump Rope for Heart” program.
2001
Members of the Red Bud Players, from the Columbus/Fall River area competed in Madison at the Wisconsin Association of Community Theatre’s Biannual Festival. The group performed a short one act play called, “Two Fools Who Gained a Measure of Wisdom.”
Terra Barress, Columbus High School Junior, earned a trip to the state gymnastics meet on the uneven bars and Columbus High School Jason Ducat competed at the state wrestling tournament.
